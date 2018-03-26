Raising a glass for a good cause: 3rd annual Pints for Polio nets thousands for immunization

Saturday night, downtown Big Spring was the place to be for people who enjoy adult beverages, good food and music, and making the world a better place.

The event, held at the Courtyard event center in the 100 block of South Main, was the third annual “Pints for Polio,” organized by the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club and co-sponsored by SM Energy. More than 300 people turned out for the annual shindig, which kicked off at 7 p.m.

“It’s been a wonderful turnout tonight. This is the third time we’ve hosted Pints for Polio, so two years ago we started, then a year later, and this is the third year, and we had a great turnout for our live auction and a great turnout on the silent auction,” said Brent Strande, owner of the Train Car Cigar Bar and president of the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club.

