Raising some dough for the United Way

This Monday you can enjoy some hot, delicious pizza and support the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County at the same time.

The United Way is calling on the public of Howard County and inviting everyone to the “Dough” Raiser at Pizza Inn from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday...come eat pizza and help United Way raise some dough.

”We hope people will come eat Monday night and bring their friends and family! The United Way will get all the tips and a portion of the buffet sales for the night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” said Christian Fair, United Way Executive Director. “Plus the bonus is you will have a United Way Board member or a volunteer from one of our agencies or even the Executive Director waiting on you, refilling your drinks, bussing your table and washing the dishes!”

See Friday's Herald for the rest of the story.