Ramirez wins truck at Cars, Stars, and Handlebars

One ticket, a night of festivities and a brand new car, are just a few words Debbie Ramirez could use to describe her weekend.

Ramirez was the winner of the Cars, Stars, Handlebars annual fundraiser, this past Saturday night.

“I have been attending this event the past five years and I always said if I ever won, I want the Harley, I want the Harley, but now that I won, I think I am going to take the truck,” Debbie Ramirez, Cars, Stars, and Handlebars winner, said.

She continued, “I am super excited. I am still in awe and can't believe it.”

As the reverse drawing dwindled down to the final 10 tickets, several other ticket holders sold their tickets, but Ramirez stood strong through the event and held on to hers.

“I just kept telling myself I am going to go through with it and whatever happens, happens,” she said.

Her determination paid off and at the end of the night, Ramirez walked away with a new vehicle.

