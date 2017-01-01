Ready, set, shop!

Shoppers are expected to flock to retail stores this weekend to take advantage of the annual Texas sales tax holiday which begins Friday and continues through Sunday.

Most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks priced under $100 will be exempt from sales tax during the holiday. That could equal a savings of $8 on every $100 spent, the Texas Comptroller's office estimates.

Retail stores like Walmart in Big Spring have placed many school supplies together for easy access to parents hoping to save a little money as they prepare for another school year.

Check out texastaxholiday.org for a list of qualifying tax-exempt apparel and school supplies.