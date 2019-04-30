Rebecca Thevenot honored at Hangar 25

Rebecca Thevenot served our country for 20 years and eight days, not that she was counting, she says. Twelve of those years were spent with the Navy, and the last eight years were with the Air Force.

“I’m very proud I served, and I’d do it all over again,” says Thevenot. “Most of my really good friends are from the service. Some of them, we don’t speak for months or years, and we can call each other up like we never stopped talking. That’s one of the many things I took out of the military, and I’m glad I did it.”

Captain T is what she went by while in the service. She grew up in the Northeast and wanted to go to nursing school. Instead, she wound up getting a degree in hotel/restaurant management. After graduating college, she began working in child care and was offered a lifeguard position in Japan, so off she went for the summer.

She came back to the states and found a job at the local YMCA. While working there, she began taking night classes at the community college for nursing.

“It was going to be a long wait to get my degree going the traditional route, so I looked into joining the Navy because my dad and granddad were both Navy.”

Thevenot had lost her father at an early age, and that is one thing that drew her to nursing. She ended up going to boot camp a few days before Christmas. That was the beginning of her military career that took her to Hawaii, San Diego and Florida, among other places.

“If you’re not sure what you want to do when you get out of high school, the military is a good choice,” says Thevenot. “It’s good for discipline and allows kids to grow up.”

