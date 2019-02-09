Rebuilding a home; assistance requested

Last November, right around Thanksgiving a house fire took the home of the Sausman Family. No injuries were reported, but the house was declared a total loss. Several local agencies joined together to provide help for the family, as they got back on their feet.

"This family has been searching for a home, since the loss of their house, and they were finally able to find one," Joel Miller, Chaplain, said. "They get to move in this weekend."

While the family of three has located and aquired a new house, they are still in need of assistance to refurnish it. Donations and support from local agencies, such as the Salvation Army, have started to come in, but Miller is asking for assistance from the community.

"This family is not only dealing with the burden of rebuilding a home, but they also have medical issues that they are dealing with," Miller said. "They have some of what they need, but this family could use a little bit of help to get restarted."

