Reel big catch: Goodner hauls in a couple of monsters

Monday, March 19 was an eventful outing over at Comanche Trail Lake for Big Spring native and fishing enthusiast, Brian Goodner, who reeled in two massive catches on the day; both catfish, one 55-pounder and one 70-pounder.

The first question that comes to mind after hearing or seeing the size of these fish might have something to do with the kind of bait he uses, but it goes a little deeper than just the bait.

Goodner has been passionate about fishing for as far back as he can remember, and it has always been an important part of his life and who he is.

“Fishing became so special to me because I fished with my dad my whole life. To me, that is our connection. When ever we speak, we talk about fishing every time,” he said. “But, my favorite part about fishing is how it is my quiet time with God. I am away from everybody and everything, and it’s just Him and I.”

Goodner also leads a group through his church, Family Faith Center, called “Fishers of Men.”

