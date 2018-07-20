Register your Buffs

The Forsan ISD New Student Registration, and Little Buff Registration kicks off on August 6th 2018, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This day is only the registration event, where you will complete all of the registration forms and paperwork, sign up for a bus route, fill out all needed medical paperwork, complete the lunch application, and update information for pickup patrol.

