Registration ending soon for CRYM Annual Drug Demand Reduction 5K

“We want everyone to show they're proud to live a healthy, drug free lifestyle. Big Spring needs to make a change as drugs continue to run rampant and are so readily available. It's time to put an end to the drug use in our community,” 1st Texas Regiment Adjutant-Paymaster/Unit Adjutant for the Cross Roads Young Marines (CRYM), Carrie Rodman said.

One of the ways the CRYM spreads awareness and their cause is through the Annual Young Marine's Drug Demand Reduction 5K. The race will take place at the Vietnam Memorial in Big Spring on October 27, and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Registration to enter the Annual Young Marine's Drug Demand Reduction 5k ends on October 22, so if you haven't yet registered, you should.

