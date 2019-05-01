Relay for Life of Howard and Glasscock Counties turns 25

This year is the 25th Anniversary of Relay for Life of Howard and Glasscock Counties. It will be held Saturday, May 11 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the starting point being the Amphitheater at Comanche Trail Park.

“We have 12 teams signed up right now with 90 participants,” says Julie Alvarez. “There is still plenty of time for survivors and teams to register. Each team must consist of at least one cancer survivor. We are inviting the community to come out and help celebrate our 25th anniversary.”

Alvarez states there is no initial cost to get involved. Since Relay is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, you can start by donating as little as $5.

The theme this year is “Relay Through the Decades-A Cure Never Goes Out of Style”. You can celebrate your favorite decade, be it the 60s, 80s, or now.

