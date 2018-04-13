Relay for Life Scramble

It's time to golf for life, Relay for Life that is. In hopes of raising money for the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life is hosting their 20th annual Relay for Life Cancer Scramble which is scheduled for April 21 and 22 at the Big Spring Country Club, located at 2401 Driver Rd.

“The scramble will begin at 1 p.m. on the 21st and will be a shotgun start,” said Howard Stewart, coordinator of the scramble. “This is 20th annual scramble, so we are really hoping for a good crowd this year and to show our support in the fight against cancer.”

A golf scramble is a format for a golf tournament that involves having a team of golfers with the rules, emphasizing fun without the pressure of players keeping individual scores.

