Reliever route – Airpark connections on City Council agenda Tuesday

The Big Spring City Council will discuss connections between the U.S. 87 reliever route west of Big Spring and the McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark at their meeting Tuesday evening.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

The reliever route connection issue is listed on the meeting’s agenda as “Discussion and Consideration of West Texas Connector Project Entrances from the Reliever Route in to the Airpark Property and Permission to Create a Reliever Route Access Roads Committee.”

