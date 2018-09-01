Remembering our patriots...

The 12th annual 9/11 memorial service will be held at the Big Spring Plaza, Tuesday, September 11th, at 6:30 p.m.

The memorial service is a tribute to our civil and military heroes, to remember the victims of the terroristic attacks that shook the nation, and to honor those who have died fighting the war on terrorism.

Flags draped over big yellow ribbons for those who have lost their lives will be unveiled during the memorial service.

It didn't take long for the community to jump in and start backing the memorial, The event is now highly anticipated year after year, and the residents love participating in something so important to not only our community, but our entire country.

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.