In remembrance...
By:
Roger Cline
Monday, December 10, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Local residents attended the Candlelight Remembrance Service at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home on Sunday. The ceremony, a tradition of more than 20 years at the funeral home's Big Spring and Midland locations, is held each year in memory and honor of loved ones who have passed away. The Big Spring event also included a reception at Welch Reception Center following the service.
