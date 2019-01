RESULTS OF THE 2019 STEER INVITATIONAL POWERLIFTING MEET

BOYS

CRUZ MARTINEZ WAS 1ST IN THE 123 LB. CLASS

JOSHUA LOPEZ WAS 1ST IN THE 132 LB. CLASS

MATTOX EVANS WAS 3RD IN THE 114 LB. CLASS

JEREMIAH COLLINS WAS 3RD IN THE 132 LB. CLASS

ETHAN CORTEZ WAS 3RD IN THE 181 LB. CLASS

ZEPHANIA NELSON WAS 4TH IN THE 148 LB. CLASS

ALEYAS BLAND WAS 4TH IN THE 220 LB. CLASS

ISAIAH RODRIGUEZ WAS 5TH IN THE 275 LB. CLASS

ZACH ROBERTS WAS 5TH IN THE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT CLASS

KENNY RICHARDSON WAS 6TH IN THE 132 LB. CLASS

ANDREW ROBERTS WAS 6TH IN THE 242 LB. CLASS

DEVIN BOISVERT WAS 6TH IN THE SUPERHEAVYWEIGHT CLASS

ISAIAH JOHNSON WAS 7TH IN THE 165 LB. CLASS

DANIEL ROBERTS WAS 8TH INI THE 275 LB. CLASS

SONNY LEDESMA WAS 15TH IN THE 148 LB. CLASS

MALAKAH KREISSL WAS 16TH IN THE 148 LB. CLASS

**BOYS TEAM WAS 2ND OUT OF 11 TEAMS

GIRLS

HALLIE HYATT WAS 2ND IN THE 198 LB. CLASS

JANEIGH VANDERBILT WAS 3RD IN THE 132 LB. CLASS

JHANIAH JOHNSON WAS 4TH IN THE 220 LB. CLASS

OLIVIA BANCROFT WAS 6TH IN THE 114 LB. CLASS

GABBY LOPEZ WAS 6TH IN THE 165 LB. CLASS

CYLEI BURTON WAS 8TH IN THE 114 LB. CLASS

JADA VANDERBILT WAS 9TH IN THE 114 LB. CLASS

SAVANNA ZARRAGA WAS 9TH IN THE 132 LB. CLASS

KATIE HUMPHRIES WAS 9TH IN THE 181 LB. CLASS

XILANAE WALKER WAS 10TH IN THE 148 LB. CLASS

NAIA MARTINEZ WAS 10TH IN THE 181 LB. CLASS

MEGAN GOAD WAS 11TH IN THE 181 LB. CLASS

KIALYN ROBERTS WAS 14TH IN THE 165 LB. CLASS

ALANI TORRES WAS 15TH IN THE 165 LB. CLASS

ABEWI DELGADO WAS 16TH IN THE 165 LB. CLASS

ANASTASIA RODRIGUEZ WAS 17TH IN THE 165 LB. CLASS

**GIRLS TEAM WAS 6TH OUT OF 11 TEAMS

“I am so proud of our Steer and Lady Steer powerlifters! For 18 out of our 32 total lifters, this was their first powerlifting meet,” said powerlifting coach McWilliams. “I am really proud of how our kids competed and supported each other. Our veteran lifters did a great job mentoring our first-time lifters. Overall, it was a great day! Our next meet is on Saturday, January 19th in Monahans. Finally, coach Roberts and I want to give special thanks to all of the volunteers who helped us put on this great event. Steer strong!”