It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Big Spring residents are proud to show it. In an effort to help spread a little holiday cheer throughout the community, KBest Media started a new Christmas tradition last December with the KBest Christmas Lights Contest. Since the event was such a success, they brought it back this year and extended the contest to all of Howard County! All of this year's scores have been tallied up, and the results are in!

For a full list of all of the 2018 KBest Christmas Lights Contest winners, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.