Reward offered for Higginbotham burglary info

A $10,000 total reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people who burglarized Higginbotham Brothers Hardware Store in Big Spring April 12.

Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams said the reward is a joint offering by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer the reward.

"They both put up $5,000 for a combined total of $10,000 for the information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee here in Big Spring, Higginbotham," Williams said. "That burglary happened last week."

Williams said he can't comment much on progress on the case, as it is an ongoing investigation.

"We're following the leads that we have," he said.

"There were several handguns stolen," said Higginbotham manager Shawn Justiss. "They busted the front door and busted the glass case. You can see it in the video. They weren't here very long. There wasn't a whole lot too it. It's basically just what you see. What I just call a 'smash and grab.' They just busted in, grabbed all they could, and got out quickly."

