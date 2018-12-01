Richardson leads Buffs to last second win over Pecos

The outstanding team defense of an undersized team really got the job done late for the Buffs in this nail biter and they will need it as they continue forward this season.

Richardson played lights out and led all scorers in the game, he finished with 38 points, 6 rebound, 4 assists and 4 steals in the game while shooting 63% from the field and an unbelievable 66% behind the arc. No one else on the Buffs scored in double digits but that doesn't really tell the story of how well they all played on the defensive side of the ball as well as how unselfishly they are willing to play on offense to help create opportunities for their scorer. The win was a total team win with ever player playing their role and getting the job done.

For the full story, see Sunday's Edition of the Herald.