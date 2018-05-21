Riding to remember: Big Spring hosts ‘Run for the Wall’ riders at local Vietnam Memorial

More than five hundred “Run For the Wall” riders stopped to pay their respects and place a wreath at the Big Spring Vietnam Memorial on Saturday. This group of veterans (most of whom are Vietnam-era veterans), their friends and their families are riding from Ontario, California, all the way to Washington, D.C., to honor all U.S. military service members who have been killed in action, held as prisoners of war, or are still missing in action.

On their long journey, Big Spring is one of only eleven stops the group makes as they travel from “sea to shining sea” paying their respects. It is an honor for Big Spring that this group recognizes our Vietnam memorial as one of the places to pay their respects and reconnect with their past as they travel to the Vietnam Wall of Names in D.C.

