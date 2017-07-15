On the rise

Most Howard County communities saw a significant jump in sales tax rebates from the state of Texas’ July payouts, according to information released by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

The city of Big Spring saw a 21.85 percent increase in sales tax rebates over last year at this time. Big Spring received $778,858.47 in tax rebates compared to $639,164.82 in July 2016. At this time, the city has received $4.8 million for the year, a 6.36 percent increase in rebates compared to this point in 2016.

