Ritchey named BSISD Athletic Director

The following is a press release received this morning from BSISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams:

The Big Spring ISD administration is excited to announce that Mike Ritchey will move from Interim Athletic Director status to the Athletic Director’s position immediately. Mr. Ritchey will continue to serve as the Big Spring High School Principal concurrently with his Athletic Director’s position. The district intends to make arrangements for administrative support at the high school so that Mr. Ritchey has time available to address the needs of both the athletic department and the high school. Additionally, the district administration will post a Head Football Coach position on its website and looks forward to finding and hiring an exceptional individual to lead the football program at Big Spring ISD.

