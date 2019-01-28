On the Road Again: Willie Nelson coming to Wagner Noel

Willie Nelson and Family will be performing at the Wagner Noel on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the concert begins at 8 p.m.

Willie Nelson wrote his first song at the age of seven. He recorded his first song in 1956 and his first album in 1962. Over the years, Nelson has won countless awards, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993 and received a Kennedy Center Honors in 1998. Nelson is also known for his work with Farm Aid and other fund raisers to benefit farmers and was inducted into the National Agricultural Hall of Fame.

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.