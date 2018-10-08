Off-road ban on City Council agenda Tuesday

Riding an ATV off-road in Comanche Trail Park might soon be against the law.

At their meeting Tuesday, members of the Big Spring City Council will discuss and vote on whether to ban the use of off-road recreational vehicles in Big Spring city parks. The Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in their Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

The item on the agenda revolves around whether to approve an ordinance banning the use of the vehicles in city parks. The proposed ordinance reads “It shall be unlawful for any person o operate a Recreational Off-Road Vehicle on the grounds of any city park located inside the city limits.”

