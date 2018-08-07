Road Department issues on county agenda
By:
Roger Cline
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Howard County Road Administrator Brian Klinksiek will bring several items to the attention of the County Commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners will meet in the Howard County Courthouse's second-floor conference room at 2:30 for a budget meeting before breaking and reconvening at 3:30 in the third-floor courtroom for their regular Commissioner's Court meeting. The courthouse is located at 300 S. Main St.
For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.
Category: