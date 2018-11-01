Road issues approved by County Commissioners

A new road sealing process might make Howard County roads a bit more resistant to damage.

The process, called "inverted prime," was presented to commissioners by County Road Administrator Brian Klinksiek, and discussed and approved during the Commissioners Court meeting Wednesday afternoon.

"In traditional road building, you will build, you will shape, then you prime with an MC30, an emulsion that you put a layer on top, and then you go to your first course of seal," Klinksiek said. "With this, we will get it to shape, we will place a layer of RC250 (asphalt) and a Grade 5 rock, which will allow this asphalt to sit over the winter. Part of that is letting it sit for some period of time before we seal it the following summer, as opposed to the traditional method, which allows the asphalt to bleed and come through, and cause some of the problems we're seeing in our area due to heavy traffic."

