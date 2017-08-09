Rojo to be sentenced Friday

A sentencing hearing for a former Big Spring detective convicted of sex crimes will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the 118th District Court, according to District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson.

Last week, Joel Rojo was as found guilty on four charges — indecency with a child by sexual conduct, sexual performance by a child, indecency with a child by exposure, and attempted indecency with a child by exposure.

Rojo has been out on bond since his conviction last Thursday, but was instructed by the 118th District Judge Tim Yeats not to go any farther than 50 miles from Howard County.