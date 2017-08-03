Rojo found guilty on all four charges

Update: Sentencing for Joel Rojo will most likely occur sometime mid to late next week, said 118th District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson. Until then, Rojo will continue to be free on bond, 118th District Judge Tim Yeats told the court following the verdict. Rojo could face up to a life sentence. Yeats instructed Rojo not to go any further than 50 miles from Howard County while out on bond.

"This has been a long, hard-fought emotional trial on both sides," Wilkerson said following the verdict. "It's been four days, but it feels like four weeks, but it is over and we feel like were were able to tell the story of those three girls, and we are very gratified that the jury agreed with us and found the defendant guilty."

GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES : Joel Rojo, a former Big Spring detective, was found guilty on all four charges on Thursday evening in the 118th District Court by a jury of his peers — indecency with a child by sexual conduct, sexual performance by a child, indecency with a child by exposure, and attempted indecency with a child by exposure.