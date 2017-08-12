Rojo gets max on 3 of 4 convictions

Joel Rojo will serve a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of 20 in prison, the former Big Spring Police detective learned during his sentencing hearing held Friday at the 118th District Court.

“We are very satisfied with the sentencing,” said 118th District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson who prosecuted the case. “Obviously, there is always issues come about when you want more time, more time, more time; but given the magnitude of the offenses that were discussed and getting the maximum sentence in three out of the four cases, we are very gratified. The judge had a total appreciation of the facts that came out at trial. We know that that sentencing reflects his appreciation of what that facts were.”

Last week, Rojo was convicted of four charges of sex crimes involving three minor victims.

Following sentencing, Rojo was led of of the courtroom and taken to the Howard County Law Enforcement Center where he will be held until he is transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice diagnostic center. Wilkerson said he fully expects Rojo to file an appeal on his case to the 11th Court of Appeals located in Eastland, Texas.