School has been out for a short while for the summer, but churches in the area are gearing up for a different kind of class. Vacation Bible School, or VBS as it’s more commonly known, are in full swing across the county; one of which is currently taking sign ups and is getting prepared for their week of VBS. First Church of Nazarene, located at 1400 S Lancaster St., will hold their VBS on July 12th through the 14th.

Generally, the purpose for VBS is to incorporate themed activities that entertain kids with the goal for them to learn about God.

“Rolling River Rampage Vacation Bible School will be the theme for this year's VBS,” said Megan Wilson of the First Church of Naz. “Bring your kids to experience the Ride of a lifetime with God, July 12-14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.”

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.