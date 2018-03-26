Roofing items on City Council agenda

New roofs will be on the minds of Big Spring City Council members at their regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in their Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St., and items are on the meeting’s agenda which could lead to new roofs for both the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater’s stage, and for Big Spring’s historic Potton House.

The first item is listed as discussion only. The council will hear from a volunteer group – unnamed in the agenda – concerning a request “…to solicit donations for a roof over the amphitheater stage.” No other information is given in the agenda item.

The second of the two items includes the first reading of an ordinance to amend the annual budget to re-roof the Potton House. The measure would increase the Motel Tax Fund Budget for the fiscal year by $33,750. A copy of the ordinance indicates that the re-roofing is necessary due to hail damage sustained by the historic residence, located at 200 Gregg Street.

See Monday's Herald for more information.