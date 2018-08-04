Rotary is Howard County Bowl proud

Since 2012, the Howard County Bowl has been pitting the Coahoma and Forsan high school football teams against each other in an annual intra-county rivalry game, and providing many scholarships for players, band members, cheerleaders, and other participants in the event. Friday, Greater Big Spring Rotary Club President George Bancroft, left, and President-Elect Kristy Tyra, right, present a $1,000 donation from the club to Howard County Bowl Board Member and KBEST Media General Manager Malinda Flenniken. The donation will fund one complete scholarship for the Bowl.