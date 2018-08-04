Rotary is Howard County Bowl proud
By:
ROGER CLINE
Saturday, August 4, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Since 2012, the Howard County Bowl has been pitting the Coahoma and Forsan high school football teams against each other in an annual intra-county rivalry game, and providing many scholarships for players, band members, cheerleaders, and other participants in the event. Friday, Greater Big Spring Rotary Club President George Bancroft, left, and President-Elect Kristy Tyra, right, present a $1,000 donation from the club to Howard County Bowl Board Member and KBEST Media General Manager Malinda Flenniken. The donation will fund one complete scholarship for the Bowl.
