Rotary Tailgate Party

To this day, there remains no cure for poliomyelitis, also known as polio, a rare condition that destroys nerve cells in the spinal cord causing paralysis and muscle deterioration. That's where the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club swings into action.

Friday, October 5, the Rotary Club will host a Tailgate Party at Memorial Stadium before and during the Big Spring High School Homecoming game, with sales starting at 7 p.m. On your way through to get seated for the big game, look for the smokers and get some fresh homemade steak burritos, along with cookies and drinks.

Members of Rotary understand that something a severe as polio shouldn't be overlooked due to a decrease in cases around the world.

