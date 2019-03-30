Roundball dreams

The 15th annual Darrell E. Smith Hoops, Dreams, and Goals took place Friday, at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

Teams across the West Texas Centers catchment area and a few outside the 23 counties enjoyed a friendly competition of basketball and showed off their spirit for the coveted spirit stick.

At the end of the tournament, the San Angelo Bobcats walked away with the Winners’ title.

“Everyone in attendance had a great time, from the athletes to the cheer squads to the volunteers. It is a great experience to watch everyone’s hard work and determination pay off,” Shelley Smith, West Texas Centers Chief Executive Officer, said.

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.