Routine maintenance set to begin Friday

The City of Big Spring is starting routine maintenance around town, which include street repairs and testing of emergency sirens, beginning Friday.

Emergency Sirens will be tested Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. According to the public service announcement issued, testing should be completed by 2 p.m. the same day.

In addition, contractors with the City of Big Spring will begin street maintenance and repair Monday, April 1. The work is slated to take place on Simler from Armstrong to Wright and from Armstrong to Randolph. According to the public service announcement, all traffic in this area, while repairs are in progress, will be diverted onto Armstrong. The repairs and maintenance will continue until completed.

