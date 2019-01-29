Run for love and bring your friends and family to walk, jog, or run at the Big Spring State Park!

At the beginning of February, Permian Basin Events presents the 2019 Run 2 Love 2 Run at Big Spring State Park on Scenic Mountain, benefiting CASA of West Texas.

The run is slated for Feb. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Big Spring State Park, 1 Scenic Drive.

"Run 2 LOVE 2 Run is a fun 5k Valentine's Day themed run, starting at the Park Headquarters at the top of Big Spring State Park, and then all the way around and back up," said Cherise Felty of Permian Basin Events. "There will be individual and couples awards for first through third places. Couples must cross the finish line together, and instead of a boring old medal, the first through third place prizes are cuddly stuffed animal toys.”

