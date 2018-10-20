Runnels Academy Golf Tournament is on again

It's coming up, hopefully for real this time.

Runnels Academy is going to try once again to host their golf tournament at the Big Spring Country Club. The event was supposed to take place October 13, but due to the weather, it was postponed until Saturday, October 27...“So long as the weather allows us,” Runnels Academy school board President Chance Nichols said.

The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The four-person scramble will cost $50 per person, or $200 for a team, plus green fees. There will be cash prizes for first- and second-place teams; all other proceeds will go to support the Runnels Academy school, helping where it is needed most.

