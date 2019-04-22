Runnels Academy playground

HERALD photo/Anna Gutierrez

Runnels Academy recently was the recipient of a generous donation, of a new playground set. The playground was delivered and installed last week for the kids to begin using. The students had been fundraising all year in order to purchase their own playground equipment. In addition to the recently added equipment, Life Church will be placing a fence around the new set, for the students safety.

