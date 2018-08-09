Runnels Academy Registration

HERALD photo/Amber Mansfield The photo above shows the new classic christian school in Big Spring, Runnels Academy. The former Runnels Junior High is now opening it's doors for the 2018 Fall Semester for children in pre-k through 8th grade. Children can be registered into Runnels Academy by going to their website for the application, www.runnelsacademy.org.
By: 
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
life@bigspringherald.com
Thursday, August 9, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

The school formerly known as Runnels Junior High School has seen its better days since it had children walking through the halls, but it has been brought back to life and is ready to be put to use. The building that once housed the junior high school has been chosen by a small group of Big Spring residents as the site for a new private Christian academy. The new school will be called "Runnels Academy," and the goal is to deliver a classical Christian education to students.
For an application or more about Runnels Acedemy go online to www.runnelsacademy.org, or contact Jenny Bryans at 432-816-6307.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.

Category: