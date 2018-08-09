Runnels Academy Registration

The school formerly known as Runnels Junior High School has seen its better days since it had children walking through the halls, but it has been brought back to life and is ready to be put to use. The building that once housed the junior high school has been chosen by a small group of Big Spring residents as the site for a new private Christian academy. The new school will be called "Runnels Academy," and the goal is to deliver a classical Christian education to students.

For an application or more about Runnels Acedemy go online to www.runnelsacademy.org, or contact Jenny Bryans at 432-816-6307.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.