Runnels Academy starts first school year

HERALD photo/Roger Cline

A parent escorts students back to school at Runnels Academy, housed in the repurposed Runnels Junior High School located at 102 E. 10th St. This morning marks the first day of operation for Runnels Academy after the new school's start date was delayed from the originally planned first day, which was last Wednesday, to allow for some finishing touches to the building's interior. The Herald wishes Runnels Academy a school year full of success, learning and fun!

