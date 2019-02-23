Runnels hosts Walk in Wednesdays

School is in session and walk ins are welcome.

Runnels Classical Academy is looking forward and getting ready for the 2019-2020 school year. In order to get ready for the upcoming school year, the next three Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. parents will have an opportunity to walk through the academy and ask questions.

"We are still a new school and some families may not be aware that we are here; some families may know we are here, but have questions about if Runnels Academy is the right fit for their child," Jenny Bryans, Head of Runnels Classical Academy, said.

The private- faith based school opened in Fall 2018 and accpets Junior Kindergarten (4 years old) through 8th grade students. The curriculum is

The first of four walk-in Wednesdays was held this past week. According to Bryans parents can come by on their lunch break and still have time for lunch, with the tour expected to last about 15 minutes.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.