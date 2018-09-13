Rutledge targeted in blackmail scam

A Big Spring man has apparently been targeted by a scam to blackmail him for cash by digitally editing video of him to portray him as a pedophile.

According to a press release issued by Howard County Sheriff Stan Parker Wednesday, Russ Rutledge, founder of the SuperRod fiberglass rod company in Big Spring and owner of the Big Spring Country Club, was contacted by one Lucia Hernandez via Facebook Messenger.

"Hernandez made attempts to convince Rutledge that he knew her personally," said the press release. "After a short period of time Rutledge was told to send $4,800 to Hernandez or she would send out videos of him to his friends and known people showing he was a pedophile. Rutledge refused to pay and reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office."

