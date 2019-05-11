Ryan Foundation gift opens doors for WTC

Downtown Big Spring has been growing over the past few years, through the generous investments and efforts of Brint and Chris Ryan. Renovation and new construction is about to be take root once again through a generous donation of the Ryan Foundation to West Texas Centers. Soon, the Amanda and G. Brint Ryan Center will be planted in Downtown Big Spring.

“West Texas Centers has been a great neighbor and important part of the community for the past 12 years. The organization has been a tremendous supporter of Hotel Settles and other investments in Big Spring,” Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan and Big Spring native, said.

West Texas Centers has experienced sustained growth over the past few years, which created the need for the new facility. According to Shelley Smith, Chief Executive Officer of West Texas Centers, said.

The current building is a little more than 10,000 square feet and the new building is going to provide an additional 5,000 plus square feet, in which services can be offered out of.

“In 23 counties across West Texas, WTC serves those with Medicaid, the uninsured, and those often overlooked, with funds from state general revenue, a variety of grants, and other governmental payer sources. We combine those resources to stretch every dollar for the benefit of our patients and their families,” said Smith. “With The Ryan Foundation joining us in our vision to reach people with mental illness and IDD, we are better able to provide services to those most in need in a more functional, productive, and contemporary work environment.”

This investment in West Texas Centers allows the relocation of the facility and its services into a new, state-of-the-art building located along 4th Street, between Johnson Street and Nolan Street. The building will be developed by Caprock Holdings, LLC, a real estate development venture of G. Brint Ryan, which has been active with the reinvigoration of several businesses throughout Big Spring and beyond, creating economic development and growth opportunities for the county seat.

“West Texas Centers was running out of space to serve its patients and grow its team in Big Spring,” said Ryan. “Supporting this important healthcare institution with a larger and modernized facility to serve the community means eligible residents of Big Spring who struggle with mental health issues will have local access to the care they need.”

The idea for the new facility, according to Ryan and Smith, came as final design planes were being reviewed for Reunion Park. The needs for West Texas Centers were brought to the table and the possibility of acquiring the current location and constructing a new facility became part of the plan.

“We all loved the idea and committed to this new home for West Texas Centers to facilitate the overall development,” Ryan said. “We are currently completing the architectural plans and drawings, now that we have acquired the property. We are estimating a groundbreaking for this fall and looking at about 14 months for project completion.”

Ryan also mentioned the new WTC facility would be constructed simultaneously with Reunion Park. The build out will include a conference center as part of the development. Once the project nears completion a grand opening date will be set, but at this time, one has not been placed on the calendar.

According to Smith, the investment in West Texas Centers enables the organization to expand its outreach to veterans and people struggling with substance abuse issues in WTC counties.

“As a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, virtually every dollar donated goes to the services for those in need, which is about 500 people with mental health needs and 65 with IDD issues in Big Spring every month,” said Smith. “On behalf of my Board and my team, we can’t begin to express the gratitude we have for The Ryan Foundation, Caprock Holdings, and people like Mr. Ryan who continue to care for those in their hometown.

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.