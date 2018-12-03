SA 'Kountry Kettle' truck back in action, fundraising dates set

Big Spring's Salvation Army once again has use of their big "Kountry Kettle" pickup truck, and are using it to help raise money for their charitable programs.

"This fundraiser goes along with our truck, and it's to raise awareness and visibility for the Salvation Army and our programs, as well as bring business to companies throughout the town that want to participate with us," said Salvation Army Captain Josh McKain. "We do a lot of advertising through social media, through our networks, and try to get as many people to come to these businesses for the day they choose to have us there."

