Salvation Army Advisory Board welcomes its new members

Salvation Army Col. Henry Gonzalez, left, and Captains Rachel and Joshua McKain, right two, stand with the latest members of the Salvation Army Advisory Board following the installation ceremony Thursday. Board members, second from left to third from right, include Joel Miller, Kathryn Wiseman, Fabian Serrano, Troy Tompkins, Brenda Tubb, Terry Wegman and George Bancroft. New board members not pictured include Scott Mackenzie, Eric Gang, Kate Noble and Terry Telchick.