Salvation Army, Clark issue Red Kettle Challenge

Courtesy photo Capt. Josh McKain of Big Spring's Salvation Army displays the Golden Kettle Award that will be presented to the winner of the Red Kettle Challenge – the business, organization, family, or other group who volunteers to ring bells for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle program and raises the most money through their efforts. The winner will get to display the Golden Kettle until next year's Red Kettle Campaign starts up.
Monday, November 26, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Big Spring businesses and organizations, you've been challenged.
The Salvation Army of Big Spring needs volunteers to ring bells next to their familiar Red Kettles to help raise money for the charitable organization's expense budget for the year. Seeing that the Salvation Army is faced with the prospect of having to pay money to hire bellringers, Star Dodge's Public Relations Manager Tabitha Clark came up with the idea of issuing a challenge to local businesses and groups to get out there and ring some bells. She coordinated the idea with Salvation Army Unit Commander Capt. Josh McKain, and now the Red Kettle Challenge is a real thing.

