Salvation Army Day Camp Bowl nets $53,000

Herald Staff Report

The second annual Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camp Bowl netted $53,000 to help fund the club’s day camp this summer and keep prices low so kids have a safe place to hang out during the summer months, $3,000 more than the organization’s $50K goal. Salvation Army Captain Josh McKain said between 140 and 160 people turned out to the event. McKain thanked the event’s primary sponsor, SM Energy, around 35 other sponsors, and Big Spring Bowl-A-Rama for making the event possible.