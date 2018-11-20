Salvation Army gives Thanksgiving

On Thursday, the Salvation Army will host its annual Thanksgiving Meal for those who are in need of turkey this Thanksgiving.

Every Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army provides the traditional feast, by either delivery or dining in, at the Salvation Army headquarters to those who don't have any other means of getting one.

The Salvation Army's slogan is “Doing the Most Good”, and with the turn out of last year's Thanksgiving Feast of feeding and giving the joy of Thanksgiving to over 500 people, they certainly live up the that.

“We provide a warm turkey meal with the works to those of community who may not have any other way of getting to enjoy one,” said Salvation Army Captain, Josh McKain. “We are just blessed that we are able to do this and to help people. It seems that every year's turn out gets a little bigger.”

