Salvation Army seeks sponsors for B&G Club Summer Day Camp bowling night

Ready to bowl up some support for the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club?

“May 17, we’re holding the first-ever Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camp Bowl benefitting our Summer Day Camp program out at the Salvation Army,” said Salvation Army Co-Commander Josh McKain. ”Right now, we’re selling sponsorships. It’s going to be a closed event. The sponsorships, those who sponsor will be able to send folks from their business to attend this event.”

The Salvation Army has five suggested sponsorship levels associated with the event; each level will enjoy different recognition and amenities for their donation.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 on May 17 at the Bowl-A-Rama bowling center, 3318 South Service Road Interstate 20 in Big Spring.

McKain said the event isn’t a tournament, but rather just a fun time to bowl, enjoy a night out, and support the Club.

“It’s just open play. Starting at 6:30 we’re going to have a silent auction, we’re going to have a video presentation, and other things. It’s not a tournament style,” he said. “It’s made for businesses, so through these sponsorships, they can treat their leadership team, staff, or some special clients and their families with a great night out to bowl; all the while supporting a great program that the Salvation Army offers to this community.”

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.