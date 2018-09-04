Sands Mustangs cross country results
By:
Special to the Herald
Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Ackerly, Tx
Plainview Meet 9/1/18
JH Girls
Bianca Plata 6th - 13:56
Maddie Segundo - 16th - 14:48
JH Boys
Samuel King - 3rd - 11:45
Rodolfo Juarez - 5th - 12:08
Wiley Gaskins - 23rd - 13:08
Michael Diaz - 28th - 13:15
Austin Archuleta - 47th - 13:52
Trandon Edmonson - 56th - 14:10
Jesus Porras - 86th - 15:06
Kirby Huffman - 129th - 20:28
Varsity Girls – 13th out of 17 teams
Landry Morrow – 17th – 13:17
Lili Porras – 70th – 14:53
Gracie King – 123rd – 16:07
Yesenia Reyna – 145th – 17:01
Mayra Diaz – 149th – 17:26
Lakyn Sandlin – 158th – 18:10
Varsity Boys – (ran in the JV division)
Riley Webb – 10th – 18:57
Hunter Rich – 14th – 19:31
Landon Morrow – 23rd – 20:16
Cash Walker – 39th – 21:21
Category: