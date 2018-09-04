Sands Mustangs cross country results

Plainview Meet 9/1/18



JH Girls

Bianca Plata 6th - 13:56

Maddie Segundo - 16th - 14:48



JH Boys

Samuel King - 3rd - 11:45

Rodolfo Juarez - 5th - 12:08

Wiley Gaskins - 23rd - 13:08

Michael Diaz - 28th - 13:15

Austin Archuleta - 47th - 13:52

Trandon Edmonson - 56th - 14:10

Jesus Porras - 86th - 15:06

Kirby Huffman - 129th - 20:28



Varsity Girls – 13th out of 17 teams

Landry Morrow – 17th – 13:17

Lili Porras – 70th – 14:53

Gracie King – 123rd – 16:07

Yesenia Reyna – 145th – 17:01

Mayra Diaz – 149th – 17:26

Lakyn Sandlin – 158th – 18:10



Varsity Boys – (ran in the JV division)

Riley Webb – 10th – 18:57

Hunter Rich – 14th – 19:31

Landon Morrow – 23rd – 20:16

Cash Walker – 39th – 21:21