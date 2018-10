Sands XC results

Varsity Boys – Runner-up – Regional Qualifier

Riley Webb, So. 3rd - medalist

Will Thomas, Sr. 7th - medalist

Cash Walker, Fr. 8th - medalist

Landon Morrow, Sr. 11th

Hunter Rich, So. 12th

Jayden Wigington, Sr. 23rd

JV Boy

Kaleb King, Fr. 5th - medalist

Varsity Girls – Runner-up – Regional qualifier

Landry Morrow, Fr. 1st – district champ - medalist

MeA Gonzalez, So. 2nd – medalist

Lili Porras, Fr. 15th

Alexis Gonzalez, Sr. 16th

Maria Gonzalez, Jr. 19th

Mayra Diaz, Jr. 25th

Gracie King, So. 26th

Junior Varsity Girls

Lakyn Sandlin, Fr. 20th

Alexa Plata, Fr. 24th

Junior High Boys – District Champion Team

Rodolfo Juarez – 1st - district champ - medalist

Samuel King 2nd - medalist

Wiley Gaskins 4th - medalist

Michael Diaz 6th - medalist

Austin Archuleta 11th

Jesus Porras 21st

Kirby Huffman 29th

Junior High Girls

Bianca Plata 2nd – medalist

Madison Segundo 7th - medalist